BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.99 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,150 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

GILD stock opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

