BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.99 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,150 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,840.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $1,288,208.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,390.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.2 %
GILD stock opened at $85.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $106.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $88.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31.
Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.19%.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
Read More
