BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.32 Million Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.00, for a total value of $2,422,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,226,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $741.00, for a total value of $451,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at $801,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,965 shares of company stock valued at $23,241,958 over the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on REGN. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $741.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $729.03 and a 200-day moving average of $658.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $769.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.20.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.