BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.36 Million Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 587,195 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 122,277 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOLD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,982 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,903,228 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $69,048,000 after buying an additional 980,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,747,000. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 735,866 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 63,409 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,696,256 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $100,776,000 after buying an additional 2,300,845 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

