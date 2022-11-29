BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $10.11 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,360 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,417,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,743,000 after purchasing an additional 16,961 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 1,008.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 195,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,993,000 after purchasing an additional 177,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Prologis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 14,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $111.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $174.54.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.39.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.



