BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,032 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $7,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,624,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,667,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,929 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,381,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,391,906,000 after acquiring an additional 147,223 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE D opened at $60.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.95. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.95 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

