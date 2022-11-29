BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,443 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,113,385 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 360.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,186,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407,271 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the second quarter worth about $121,589,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cameco by 168.4% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,112,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,281,000 after buying an additional 1,952,856 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Cameco Stock Down 4.7 %

Cameco Company Profile

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.87, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.89. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $32.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

