BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Stock Price Up 7.8%

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 25,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,174,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

BBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 19,678 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $184,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 341,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,881.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 34,640 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $325,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,813,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,244,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,939 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 342,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 216,587 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

