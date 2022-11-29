Brenda M. Hall Sells 2,813 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $267,544.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,801.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Selective Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of SIGI traded down $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,838. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.
Institutional Trading of Selective Insurance Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Selective Insurance Group (SIGI)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.