Breedon Group’s (BREE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BREE. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.78) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 80 ($0.96) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Breedon Group Stock Performance

LON BREE opened at GBX 61.80 ($0.74) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Breedon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 48.70 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 99.60 ($1.19). The company has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 1,030.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 61.01.

Breedon Group Company Profile

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

