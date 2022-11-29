Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.58% of Boyd Gaming worth $31,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 16.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BYD opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $877.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.03 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,744,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,960,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $3,794,212.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $2,779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,744,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,960,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,276 shares of company stock worth $16,442,312. Corporate insiders own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.77.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

