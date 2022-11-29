Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Short Interest Up 309.1% in November

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 309.1% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bodycote Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BYPLF traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

