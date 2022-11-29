BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 1.19% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $4,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 635,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,967,000 after purchasing an additional 185,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF stock opened at $72.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $90.63.

