BNB (BNB) Trading Up 16.7% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $299.25 or 0.01823304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $47.87 billion and approximately $1.00 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,971,133 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,971,332.3830288 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 293.43398025 USD and is down -6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1147 active market(s) with $1,022,635,371.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
