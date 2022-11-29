BNB (BNB) Trading Up 16.7% This Week

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 28th. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $299.25 or 0.01823304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $47.87 billion and approximately $1.00 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,971,133 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,971,332.3830288 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 293.43398025 USD and is down -6.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1147 active market(s) with $1,022,635,371.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.