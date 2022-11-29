BNB (BNB) Market Cap Tops $47.82 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 29th. BNB has a total market cap of $47.82 billion and $1.04 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BNB has traded 13.2% higher against the US dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $298.93 or 0.01825544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,970,999 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

