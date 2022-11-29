Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Achieves $259.80 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $259.80 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $14.83 or 0.00090392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00243141 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00058992 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002904 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.