BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Trading 1.5% Higher This Week

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $16,438.57 or 1.00025804 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $2,052.38 billion and $39.03 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 1.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010429 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00040793 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00022039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00242070 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003775 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,851,284 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 16,489.93385467 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $38,268,991.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.