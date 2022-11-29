BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 86.9% from the October 31st total of 250,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.36.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

