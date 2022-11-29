BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis trimmed its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 619,214 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.12% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $18,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,502,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,272,322,000 after purchasing an additional 151,212 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,781,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,496,000 after acquiring an additional 55,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,128,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,972,000 after acquiring an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 798,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $531,068.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,064.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,879 shares of company stock worth $1,278,814 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.07.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $98.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.90, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $100.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

