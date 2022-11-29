BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Down 2.3%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) shares fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.17. 892 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 455,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.64.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.68.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $194,044.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,354.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $63,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,122.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Greef Roderick De sold 8,552 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total value of $194,044.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,354.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,982 shares of company stock worth $1,236,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,545,000 after acquiring an additional 486,631 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,163,476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 388,642 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,673,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,953,000 after acquiring an additional 311,913 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

