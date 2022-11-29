Big Banc Split Corp (BNK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on December 14th

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNKGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0662 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

Big Banc Split Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.54. Big Banc Split has a 12 month low of C$10.67 and a 12 month high of C$19.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1.91.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

Dividend History for Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK)

