Berenberg Bank Cuts GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Price Target to GBX 515

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 850 ($10.17) to GBX 515 ($6.16) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GBGPF has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec lowered GB Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GB Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on GB Group in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

GB Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS GBGPF remained flat at $5.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. GB Group has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $5.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.12.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

