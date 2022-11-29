Beldex (BDX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.77 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 29th. Beldex has a market cap of $133.77 million and $2.09 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beldex has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0450 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,207.76 or 0.07363281 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00033010 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00075619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00061005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000387 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00009725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00023728 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

