Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Sells 474 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,265 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Melius initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

