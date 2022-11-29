Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $161.93 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.60.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

