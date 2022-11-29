Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $22.54 Average PT from Analysts

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLCO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

Shares of BLCO stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

About Bausch + Lomb

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,655,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,290,000. Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,746,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.