Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $22.54 Average PT from Analysts

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLCO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Shares of BLCO stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.64.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care/Consumer Health Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care/Consumer Health Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.
