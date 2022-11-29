Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a drop of 78.2% from the October 31st total of 80,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 571,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Basf from €67.00 ($69.07) to €61.00 ($62.89) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Basf from €59.00 ($60.82) to €57.00 ($58.76) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.36.

BASFY traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $12.62. The company had a trading volume of 222,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,956. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Basf has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $19.87.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.12 billion for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Basf will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

