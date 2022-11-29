Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Update

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the October 31st total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Barratt Developments Stock Performance

Shares of BTDPY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,168. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $20.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.5455 dividend. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 8.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Barratt Developments

BTDPY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.37) to GBX 388 ($4.64) in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($9.99) to GBX 462 ($5.53) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 530 ($6.34) to GBX 490 ($5.86) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.67.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

