Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Receives $225.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BCS shares. StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.03) to GBX 180 ($2.15) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 240 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($2.99) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.51) to GBX 230 ($2.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.27) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Barclays alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 81,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Barclays by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.32. Barclays has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Barclays had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.