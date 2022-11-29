Barclays Downgrades SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) to Underweight

Barclays downgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SGS from CHF 2,290 to CHF 2,220 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SGS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SGS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,390.00.

Get SGS alerts:

SGS Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SGSOY stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.91. SGS has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $33.82.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources and Knowledge.

See Also

