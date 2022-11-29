Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE:BHB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:BHB opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $452.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, lending, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.