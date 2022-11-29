Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Up 245.5% in November

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDGSF remained flat at $20.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05. Bank of Georgia Group has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

