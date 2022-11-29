Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 110.0% in November

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 110.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Up 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:BKKLY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885. Bangkok Bank Public has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Bangkok Bank Public Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.1649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 2.27%.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.