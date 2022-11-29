Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BPCGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Banco Comercial Português to €0.19 ($0.20) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Banco Comercial Português from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Banco Comercial Português stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Banco Comercial Português has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14.

Banco Comercial Português, SA provides various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. It offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, private banking, asset management, and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, personal loans, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

