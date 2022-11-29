Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 169,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,592,950 shares.The stock last traded at $5.75 and had previously closed at $5.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBVA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.36) to €5.50 ($5.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.91) to €7.00 ($7.22) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.39) to €6.50 ($6.70) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.46) to €5.80 ($5.98) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.1168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 159.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Further Reading

