Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $94.64

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.64, but opened at $100.45. Baidu shares last traded at $100.80, with a volume of 91,353 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.
Baidu Stock Up 5.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $125.21.
Institutional Trading of Baidu
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
