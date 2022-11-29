Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Gap Up to $94.64

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $94.64, but opened at $100.45. Baidu shares last traded at $100.80, with a volume of 91,353 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baidu from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.47.

Baidu Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.75 and a 200-day moving average of $125.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Baidu by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,586,000 after acquiring an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

