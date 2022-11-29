Badger DAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $14.18 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. During the last week, Badger DAO has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for $2.70 or 0.00016400 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $33.87 million and $14.18 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

