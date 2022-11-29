Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BW. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BW opened at $4.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $391.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $9.52.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,748 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 26,787,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,666 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 93.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,432,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 692,354 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 141.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,081,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 632,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,955,000 after buying an additional 625,418 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
