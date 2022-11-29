B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the October 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ RILYK traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $22.40. 10,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,523. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $26.45.

Get B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 stock. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 58,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 accounts for approximately 2.3% of F M Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.