Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 3.2%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.18 and last traded at $72.33. 83,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,420,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXSM. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.55.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

About Axsome Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 7,496.7% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

