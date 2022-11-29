AXS 2X Innovation ETF Stock to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 1st (NYSEARCA:TARK)

AXS 2X Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TARK – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Thursday, December 1st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 1st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 1st.

AXS 2X Innovation ETF Price Performance

TARK opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. AXS 2X Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AXS 2X Innovation ETF stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AXS 2X Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:TARK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of AXS 2X Innovation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

