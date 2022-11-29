AvocadoCoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.67 Billion (AVDO)

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. AvocadoCoin has a total market cap of $5.67 billion and $2,163.72 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AvocadoCoin token can now be bought for $586.00 or 0.03574434 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About AvocadoCoin

AvocadoCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

