Avaya Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 11,262 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 18% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,577 put options.

AVYA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 17,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. Avaya has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 1,801.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Avaya by 3,191.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

