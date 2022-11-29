Avaya Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AVYA)

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 11,262 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 18% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,577 put options.
Avaya Stock Up 0.5 %
AVYA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. 17,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,640. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $2.16. Avaya has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Avaya by 1,801.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Avaya by 3,191.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avaya during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.
About Avaya
Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.
