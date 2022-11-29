Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Shares Down 10%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 582,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,219,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XLY has been the subject of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.07 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$20.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Auxly Cannabis Group

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

