Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the October 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Austevoll Seafood ASA stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. 480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $16.30.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Austevoll Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Austevoll Seafood ASA

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

