ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Short Interest Up 145.8% in November

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 817,100 shares, an increase of 145.8% from the October 31st total of 332,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 73.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATSAF shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Trading Down 0.1 %

OTCMKTS ATSAF traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $32.47. 151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.39. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of $24.02 and a 52-week high of $42.17.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

Further Reading

