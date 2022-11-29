Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $289,000 in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBMF. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

DBMF remained flat at $31.66 during trading hours on Tuesday. 238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,716. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $35.14.

