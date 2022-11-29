AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($143.56) to £118 ($141.17) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 118 ($1.41) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AstraZeneca from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,264.20.

AZN opened at $66.21 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

