Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Associated Banc has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 33.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $340.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.27 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $297,233.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,600 shares of company stock valued at $859,097 in the last three months. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Associated Banc by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Associated Banc by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the first quarter worth $333,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

