AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO) to Issue GBX 1.30 Dividend

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AssetCo Price Performance

Shares of LON:ASTO opened at GBX 60 ($0.72) on Tuesday. AssetCo has a twelve month low of GBX 56.44 ($0.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 170 ($2.03). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 63.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 429.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £83.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52.

Get AssetCo alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AssetCo

In other AssetCo news, insider Gary Marshall bought 414,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 60 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £248,755.20 ($297,589.66). In related news, insider Mark Butcher acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 59 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £26,550 ($31,762.17). Also, insider Gary Marshall purchased 414,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £248,755.20 ($297,589.66).

AssetCo Company Profile

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Monmouth, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AssetCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.