ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Up 119.1% in November

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 119.1% from the October 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

ASAZY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.31. 112,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,179. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $15.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 11.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.0627 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASAZY. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 250 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 280 to SEK 275 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 280 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Stories

